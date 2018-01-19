James Jackson (01-19-18)

PENDERGRASS - James Larry Jackson, 67, entered into rest Friday, January 19, 2018.
Mr. Jackson was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Lawrence and Lillie Mae Clark Jackson. He was a member of Pond Fork Baptist Church and was retired from Johns Manville Company after 40 years of service. Mr. Jackson served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Marine Corp. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Measamer; and brother, Lawrence Nathaniel Jackson.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Skelton Jackson, Pendergrass; son, Nathan Jackson (Carlos Reyes), Lawrenceville; two daughters, Pam Jackson Watson and her husband Shawn, Jefferson, Wendy Jackson Faulkner and her husband Michael, Pendergrass; sister, Mary Elizabeth Brooks and her husband James, Commerce; brother, Stanley Jackson and his wife Vicky, Kentucky; and four grandchildren, Paige Watson, Hope Watson, Hannah Faith Watson and Dylan Faulkner.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 21, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Lance officiating with burial to follow in Evans memory Gardens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 20, at the funeral home. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Clark Rainwater, Jake Rainwater, Chris Farmer, Chris Sharpton, Chris Stansel and Doug Wiley.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
