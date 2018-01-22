Former mentors remembered

Five devoted mentors have passed away since the Madison County mentoring program began as a pilot program at the middle school in 1998.
Most of them mentored for many years and had a number of mentees, but regardless of how long they mentored, each one signed up to make a difference in a child’s life, Mentor Coordinator Shirley Aaron said.
“Since January is National Mentoring Month, we thought it would be a good time to honor those who gave so much to the children whose lives they touched,” Aaron said. “We dedicated a Chamber Coffee hosted by the Mentor Program to Myrtis Gunnells, who was the first to pass away. And since then, we’ve lost four more and I have wanted to do something to honor them too.”
MYRTIS GUNNELLS
Myrtis Gunnells was one of the original mentors when the program began in 1998. She mentored her last student, Samiah, for four school terms, from April 2005 through July 2008.
The mentor program presented Samiah with a gift card from a bookstore in Myrtis’ honor after she passed away.
Aaron said Gunnells, who a media specialist at the middle school when the program began in 1998, had a number of other student mentees before Samiah.
“I remember meeting her my first year working for the school system; we were at South Madison Middle School then,” Aaron said. “She had this gruff manner and seemed kind of scary to me. I soon learned, though, that she was one of the most helpful people there. Although she ran a tight ship in her media center, she loved the students. When she did give you one of her rare smiles, it was radiant. She was a very classy lady who dressed impeccably.”
Aaron said she was surprised to learn that she had had cancer and had passed away. She said Gunnells never mentioned it to her, but she does remember that when she saw her at a Mentor Share session and at a Retired Educators meeting toward the end, that she did not give her one of her beautiful smiles or speak very much.
“I wish I could have known to pray for her at that difficult time,” Aaron said. “I miss her.”
MIRIAN TILLER
Mirian Tiller’s love for children was evident in all that she did. Aaron said she met Tiller when she was the school system’s social worker. Tiller worked for the Madison County School System for 39 years as a teacher, bus driver and social worker.
Aaron said she always paid attention to and shared a laugh with her youngest two daughters when they came to the middle school to wait for their mom after the elementary school day ended.
“Another thing very special about her is that she always made sure to have extra clothing at all the schools for any students who had a need for them,” Aaron said.
She mentored many children. Aaron has four on recent files and of those, three of them graduated and the other one is still in school (she was in second grade when paired with Mrs. Tiller in March 2016.)
“Because of her expertise, Tiller was usually paired with the mentees who needed that knowledge,” Aaron said. “She knew how to discipline with true caring for the student. She was blunt and hard on them when needed, but they respected her and she would see that they remained in school to graduate. I know that each of her student mentees will be thankful in the years ahead that they had this eagle eyed lady to see them through school.”
And children were not the only ones touched by Tiller. Aaron said she was encouraged so much by her over the years.
“When I was a classroom teacher, she made stops by my classroom to ask how things were going and to give me a pep talk,” Aaron said. “She was there to volunteer to be one of our first mentors, and she stayed with us until the very end of her days. She supported the Mentor Program, attended our events, and spoke to groups when we asked her to help recruit mentors. I’m thankful that we talked more over the phone toward the end so that I could pray for her. I’ll always remember this dear lady, and I’ll miss her words of encouragement.”
Tiller was 81 when she passed away last May, still on the job as a mentor.
JEAN DESSO
Jean Desso, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 92, became part of the mentoring program during the 2000/2001 term when she transferred with her mentee from the Athens/Clarke County Mentoring Program. She was recruited as a mentor for many more students from that time forward, mentoring five students since 2007. Like Tiller, she made sure her mentors worked hard to graduate.
“I loved how she called me a few times each year to share the things she was doing with her student mentees and to talk about how much she loved being a mentor,” Aaron said. “She always thanked me for letting her mentor as if the program was doing her a favor instead of her blessing her students.”
She bragged on her student mentees; it was obvious that she cared for them and was proud of them, Aaron said.
“She always said that they were teaching her so much,” she said. “She made their time together interesting and fun with history projects, math games and writing for real life. As a teacher her entire life, I’m sure she thought of many other things to share with them than the ones she told me about when she called. She said that her students enjoyed hearing about her days teaching in a one-room schoolhouse.”
Desso was still mentoring at 92 and she told Aaron her doctor told her to keep mentoring as long as she could because it was good for her.
“She would even bring her husband with her to the school for her mentor visits after she got afraid to leave him at home due to his health issues,” Aaron said. “He would sit in the car and wait for her. After he passed, she really missed him and said that mentoring helped her.”
During Mentor Share Sessions, Desso told other mentors about her mentees with a smile on her face, showing the joy she got from the experience.
“She especially loved to share about seeing past student mentees after they graduated and having them give her credit for making such a difference in their lives,” Aaron said.
One of her mentors, Justin Scott, enjoyed writing and she encouraged him, even bringing some of his articles to The Journal for publication so he could see his work in print.
She also wrote a letter to the editor to encourage every grandmother to become a mentor. In the letter she also wrote that she couldn’t see her current mentee for several weeks because he was in detention and that his reward when he “decided he could behave” was to let a balloon with a smiley face on it go up in the air.
“Before we let the balloon go up into the air, to my surprise he said, ‘Could we write a note to God?’” Desso wrote. “I handed him paper and pen and he wrote: ‘Dear God, I want you to help all the soldiers and the world. Take care of my mom.’ Mentors make a difference.”
Angelia Bruce, a teacher at the high school when Desso mentored there, remembers her fondly.
“Jean Desso’s commitment to mentoring was extraordinary,” Bruce said. “She would routinely call before visiting with her students to check on their progress, explore ways to support them and let me know what she had planned. Without fail, she would also remind me of her age, which always made me smile. And although there were generational differences between Jean and the students she mentored, her students adored her and appreciated her kindness and the interest she showed in their lives.”
DOUG MILLER
Doug Miller served as a mentor from 2003 until his death in 2010 at age 71. He had more than five mentees during these seven years.
Aaron did not know him well, but he did invite her to his church – Union Baptist – to do a presentation to recruit mentors.
In addition to mentoring, Aaron said he was also active in his church, a devoted family man and he helped with the Good News Club in the elementary schools.
“I think a fine example of the kind of person he was, is that a parent of a female student in elementary school requested that he be her child’s mentor,” Aaron said. “He was the first male mentor to be paired with a student of a different gender. He mentored her three school terms before he died.”
STACEY ALEXANDER
Stacey Alexander was a mentor for just six months before his untimely death at 28 in 2016. Alexander was also a football and basketball coach at the middle school. He mentored two boys, a seventh grader and a ninth grader until his death. He was recommended for the mentor program by his friend and colleague Renee McCannon.
“Stacey Alexander was a kind generous man that had a heart for helping kids,” McCannon said. “He made such a difference in the lives of so many!”
The mentor program began in 1998 as a pilot program at the middle school under the sponsorship of the Chamber and school system, and when MART came on board in 2002, the program expanded to all county schools.
And since the beginning, the mentoring program is always in need of more mentors. The requirements to become a mentor are simple. A background check is required and mentors must agree to spend at least two hours per month with their mentee(s).
For more information about the mentoring program in Madison County, email Shirley Aaron at saaron@madison.k12.ga.us or call 706-338-3689.
Former mentors remembered
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry