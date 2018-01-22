Incident between grandfather, granddaughter reported on Adams Clarke Road

Deputy Tracy Rucker was dispatched to a home on Adams Clarke Road recently regarding a domestic incident between a grandfather and granddaughter.
The granddaughter told him that her grandfather was trying to hit her in front of her 3-year old son. She said he does not live there but came to her home to “beat her” for making her mother (his daughter) upset. She said he was upset because she questioned the family about why they were not doing anything about her 6-year old brother making her son play in inappropriate ways. She said on Jan. 13 her son began to do something to her brother in front of her mother and her. She said she grabbed her son and asked him why he was doing that to the older boy and he told her that the older child told him to.
She stated that she asked her mom why she was letting the children do that and they began to argue about the situation. She said she did not call 9-1-1 at that time because she wanted to handle it within the family.
She stated that the next day she began to question her mother again about the incident and it made her mom upset so she told her father (victim’s grandfather) about it. She said that is why her grandfather came to the house to beat her up, coming upstairs into her room. She said he drew back his fist to hit her but she put her leg up to block him. She asked him not to hit her in front of her son but that “they could go downstairs for him to hit her.”
She said she then grabbed a bat and told her grandfather not to ever hit her again. When he went downstairs, she closed her door and called 9-1-1.
The grandfather told Rucker that his granddaughter “needs help.” He said she exaggerates things and is on drugs.
Deputy Rucker noted that he could not get the grandfather to give him a clear answer on why he was upset with his granddaughter. He only said she made his daughter upset, therefore he came over to “handle the situation.”
When Rucker asked him about the allegations involving the children, both he and his daughter told him that it was normal for little boys to experiment in this way.
The granddaughter told Rucker that both boys live there, so Rucker decided to call DFCS since the children are in the same household. A DFCS worker arrived at the home and came up with a safety plan for the family. The mother and her 6-year old left the home to stay with a friend. Rucker told the grandfather that his granddaughter was too old for him to be spanking her.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Someone reportedly tried to steal a Pepsi machine from Lake Circle Grocery on Hwy. 98 West on Jan. 15.
Deputy Greg Bryson was dispatched to the store where he found the machine lying on its side in front of the store. He noted that it appeared it had been pulled over by a vehicle. The complainant stated that the incident occurred sometime between 11 p.m. the previous night and 7:30 a.m. that morning. Extra nighttime patrol around the store was requested.
