BOC stands by denial of alcohol license

Madison County commissioners upheld their December denial of a beer and wine license for a convenience store at Hwy. 29 and Glenn Carrie Road.
Alcohol cannot be sold at the store now.
The group voted 3-0 Jan. 17 to stand by their denial of a license for Food Mart requested by new owner Zaira Hernandez Duarte, owner of HH Armando LLC d/b/a Food Mart. Commissioners Lee Allen, Theresa Bettis and Jim Escoe voted against the license. Chairman John Scarborough and commissioners Tripp Strickland and John Pethel were absent from the meeting.
A lawsuit over the matter is a possibility.
“My client is weighing her options on whether to appeal the Board of Commissioners’ denial of the convenience store tenant,” said attorney Victor Johnson.
Escoe said he feels the store’s owner is actually a stand-in for a past owner who can no longer operate the business due to criminal acts.
“It’s just a surrogate,” said Escoe of the current owner.
COMPREHENSIVE LAND USE PLAN
In other matters Jan. 17, the commissioners postponed a vote on the county comprehensive land use plan until Jan. 29.
“The idea of the land use plan (a component of the comprehensive plan) is to make it work for the county, but have some latitude it how it is used,” said BOC chairman John Scarborough at a Dec. 27 meeting. “It is not a hard and fast rule.”
Scarborough said that day that the most important change to the comprehensive plan is the new 1.5-acre minimum lot size for subdivisions in the county. The BOC recently voted to change the minimum lot size, which was previously set at three-quarters of an acre for subdivisions with public water.
He also noted that the plan includes only the county’s input, not the municipalities within the county and that each city can update its own plan. Said that the county’s update would satisfy the state’s requirement to update its plan, but he hopes the county and cities will get together for a “truly comprehensive plan” that includes all six towns.
