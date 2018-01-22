Flu hits hard in Georgia

Madison County School Superintendent Allen McCannon said absences are up at county schools, but he doesn’t have specific figures on how many kids are out with the flu.
However, the flu is hitting Georgia hard, and hospitals across the state are seeing unusually high numbers of emergency department visits.
McCannon urged families not to send their kids to school until they are well.
“Students should not return to school until they have gone 24 hours without running a fever,” he said.
Doctors, health clinics and hospitals are seeing an uptick in flu cases.
St. Mary’s Health Care System reported a dramatic increase in patients coming to the emergency department with flu-like symptoms over the past two weeks.
“This unusually high volume means patients with uncomplicated flu symptoms can expect long wait times,” said St. Mary’s officials.
Doctors at Piedmont Urgent Care urge people to take extra precautions to stay healthy and ward off the flu this season.
“Anyone can get the flu, and it can cause serious illness,” said Navin Patel, M.D., of Piedmont Urgent Care in the Athens area — formally known as Regional FirstCare. “It’s inevitable you will come in contact with germs. People are most contagious and most likely to spread the flu prior to the onset of symptoms, when it may not be obvious they’re sick.”
St. Mary’s officials urge patients with symptoms of the flu to consider whether they truly need emergency care. If emergency care is not needed, patients are advised to seek care from their primary care provider or an urgent care clinic instead of the emergency department. For most patients, flu can be managed with rest, fluids and over-the-counter medications.
“Our mission is to provide care to all who come to us,” said Titus Gambrell, St. Mary’s Chief Nursing Officer. “We continue to provide emergency care in the most timely manner possible, and non-emergency care as quickly as resources and patient volume allow.”
Patients at highest risk of death or disability are seen first. For most patients, seasonal flu is not a health emergency. Typical symptoms are: high fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches and/or body aches, chills and fatigue. In children, symptoms may also include vomiting and/or diarrhea, which can cause dehydration.
But some patients are at increased risk of serious complications from the flu and should seek care immediately if symptoms arise. People at higher risk include elderly adults, very young children, people with chronic respiratory conditions such as COPD or asthma, and people with weakened immune systems such as patients undergoing chemotherapy or living with HIV.
Symptoms that warrant emergency care include high fever that does not respond to over-the-counter medications; dizziness, confusion, or other altered mental status; and difficulty breathing or shortness of breath. Persistent vomiting or diarrhea, while not common with the flu, can also create a medical emergency.
This year’s seasonal flu primarily is caused by a virus that mutated between the time the flu shot was developed and the start of flu season. Once symptoms appear, the best treatment is to get plenty of rest, stay hydrated and see your doctor or pharmacist for medicines to control symptoms. The disease normally runs its course in 7-10 days, although fatigue may last longer.
Here are tips to avoid catching and spreading the flu:
•Wash or sanitize your hands often.
•Get a flu shot (it still offers strong protection against two strains of influenza and partial protection against the third).
•Cover your coughs and sneezes.
•When possible, avoid crowds.
•If symptoms arise, stay home to protect others. Call your doctor and go out only if you need medical care.
•If you are sick, do not visit people in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities or assisted living facilities.
For more information about the flu, visit www.cdc.gov/flu or talk to your primary care physician.
Flu hits hard in Georgia
