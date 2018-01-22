Pastor Winfred Hope of Athens delivered an impassioned speech before a packed house at Shiloh Baptist Church in Carlton Jan. 15.
He said that unfortunately, “color still matters in America.” And he said everyone has a responsibility to look at people for what kind of character they have, not the color of their skin.
“It’s not what you have on the outside that matters; it’s what you have on the inside that matters,” said Hope at the 14th annual Martin Luther King Celebration put on by the Madison County Pastors and Layman’s Fellowship.
The preacher at Ebenezer West Baptist Church in Athens started his speech subdued, but his speech grew more impassioned and many in the audience stood up and cheered as he spoke.
He opened by noting the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. that children should be judged for the content of their character, not the color of their skin. He said America is known as the land of opportunity, liberty and equality.
“However, in reality there are some hindering hurdles that we must overcome,” said Hope. “Because in America, even in the year 2018, color still matters.”
Hope said King sacrificed his life so that “America could live up to the creed that all men are created equal.”
“People should not be treated unequally because of the color of one’s skin or the location of one’s native land,” he said.
Hope likened the promise of “all men are created equal” in the Declaration of Independence as a “bounced check due to insufficient funds.” He said that promise was not extended to black Americans and MLK led the effort to address that national sin.
“And guess what, that check just keeps on bouncing,” he said.
He praised the courage of Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and the “dedicated and determined people who partnered with them and stood with them for the cause of equality for all of the citizens of America.” He said they were greeted with harassment and intimidation, with threats, beatings, dogs and water hoses.
Hope said King saw undesirable nests in the trees of America, nests of inequality, nests of discrimination, oppression, mistreatment…hate.
“Dr. King shook some trees until nests started falling out and as nests fell, signs over colored water fountains fell, and signs over colored bathrooms and waiting rooms fell, and signs over segregated schools fell,” he said, adding that the country has come a long way, but still has work to do.
Hope talked of God bringing in the Israelites out of the land of Egypt and out of the land of slavery.
“The one you prayed to brought you out,” he said.
Hope said God wanted the Israelites to remember the time when they were a slave, when they were in bondage, when they were in captivity, when they had it hard and their backs were weary, and burdened and groaned and moaned and were in misery, no one paid attention.”
“I want you to remember the hurt, the agony, the pain, the shame,” said Hope. “I want you to remember it and as you remember it, I also want you to remember who delivered you. Remember who liberated you. Remember who brought you out, the one who set you free. I want you to now that God is a great God. He is a mighty God. We never shall forget that he set us free.”
Hope entertained the crowd with an array of props to illustrate that you can’t judge things by their appearance, you have to get to know them. He held up a banged up flashlight that still worked, fake fruit that looked nice and edible. He held up what appeared to be five writing utensils, but then revealed one was a screwdriver with a case like a pen and another was a red laser pointer.
He said God made the color of the rainbow and if anyone has a problem with the color of the rainbow, they should take it up with God, adding that if anyone had a problem with his color, they should take it up with God, too, because that’s who made him, and all man.
“I’m proud God made me and made me in his image,” said Hope.
Hope said there’s no improvement without staying in school, staying out of crime, doing right and living according to God’s word.
He held up a large cross and then opened the inside, saying that the reward is not “at” the cross, it’s “in” the cross. Then he opened the cross and pulled many colorful pieces of paper and threw them skyward, while smiling as the crowd cheered.
Madison County County Commission chairman John Scarborough addressed the crowd briefly Monday, speaking for unity.
“I think Dr. Martin Luther King would admonish us not to let our differences divide us,” said Scarborough, who was joined on the front row by other county leaders, including commissioner Jim Escoe, county school superintendent Allen McCannon and county clerk of court Michelle Strickland.
Several awards were given out Monday. Two students — Zekia Hall and Rodney Smith — were recognized for receiving scholarships from the Madison County Pastors and Layman’s Fellowhip. Alberta Gantt was honored with the “lifetime achievement award.” Phillip Fortson received the “community service award.” Winfred Hope and William Tremier each received appreciation awards.
The ceremony ended with everyone in attendance linking arms and singing “We Shall Overcome.”
