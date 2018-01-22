Donald ‘Big D’ Patton Jr. (11-20-18)

COMER - Donald Melvin “Big D” Patton Jr., 55, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Born in Athens, he was the son of Marie Nix Covington and the late Donald Melvin “Duck” Patton Sr. He was a truck driver for years and most recently worked for Enterprise Trucking. He enjoyed fishing, racing and UGA football. Most importantly, he will be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin and Jewel Patton and M.C. and Anner Nix.
Survivors in addition to his mother, include his wife, Tonya Collins; daughter, Shannon Patton Mathis (Roger); brother, Tommy Patton (Kelly); grandson, Roger “Roper” Mathis III; niece, Morgan Patton; and nephew, Hunter Patton.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 25, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Revs. Rick Lewis and Donna Arrowood officiating. Interment will follow at Vineyard’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Parker, Ralph Garrett, Robbie Crook, Josh McCoy, Michael Moore, Mark Smith, Nick Forrester and Donnie Burroughs. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
