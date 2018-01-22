WINDER - Modell W. Montgomery, 88, passed away January 19, 2018.
A native of Walton County, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Exie Mae Atchison Woodruff. She was preceded in death by her husband, George T. Montgomery; children, Howell Davis, Ricky Davis, Betty Sue Dunahoo, and Ronnie Montgomery; and siblings, Ollie Mae Murrell, Hazel Milligan, Pauline Carter, and Junior Woodruff. Mrs. Montgomery was a member of The Love of God Mission and had been employed at the Winder Rug Mill.
Surviving are children, Linette Casey, McDonough, Shirley Patton, Monroe, Marsha Knight, Jasper, Latricia Fortner, Jeff Davis, Mike Montgomery, Tim Montgomery and Jerry Montgomery, all of Winder; sister, Etta House, Monroe; brothers, Herbert Woodruff, Porterdale, and Arthur Woodruff, Atlanta; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 23, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Kenneth Murrell, Johnny Ray Puckett and Roy Turk officiating.
Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Carter Funeral Home Winder, is in charge of arrangements
Modell Montgomery (01-19-18)
