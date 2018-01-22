‘Doodlebug’ Jackson (01-20-18)

JEFFERSON - Warren “Doodlebug” Jackson, 69, entered into rest Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Mr. Jackson was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Hoyt Campbell Jackson and Vada Dalton Jackson. He was a retired retail clerk. Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Jackson; and step-mother, June Jackson.
Survivors include two brothers, Roger Jackson, Jefferson, and Steve Jackson, California; sister, LaJune Bowman, Bogart; niece, Traci Mathis, Jefferson; nephew, Steven Jackson, Ohio; and niece, Ashley Jackson of Bogart.
Visitation services will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 25, at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Jackson County, P.O. Box 567 Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
