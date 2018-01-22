Gaston ‘Go Go’ Adkinson (01-19-18)

COMMERCE - Gaston Odell “Go Go” Adkinson, 86, died Friday, January 19, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Adkinson was born February 19, 1931, in Alabama. He left home at a young age and joined the United States Air Force, where he traveled the world and proudly served his country. He received the good conduct award on several occasions and the WWII Victory Medal. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years and joined the US Postal Service, where he diligently worked for another 30 years before he retired to be a full time “Poppa”.
He was active in every church he attended, serving in such capacities as Sunday School Superintendent, Royal Ranger Commander, Usher, Choir Member, Board Member and Keeper of the Keys. He loved quizzing others on Biblical facts and always had a question or two for his pastor. When asked how he was, he always replied “I am blessed” and we were blessed to call him Dad, Poppa, Brother, Uncle, and Friend.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Donna Adkinson, Hutto, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Rodney and Rhonda Guthrie, Commerce; sister, Henrietta Barlow, Buchanan; brother, Jack Adkinson, Albany; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 23 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Jonesboro, with the Revs. Gary Thompson, Carol Renfroe, and Kerry Davis officiating with the interment following at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Little-Ward Funeral Home and then on Tuesday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, and Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Jonesboro, are in charge of arrangements.
