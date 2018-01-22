Rufus Green (01-19-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, January 22. 2018
Updated: 3 hours ago
COMMERCE - Rufus Lee Green, 67, died Friday, January 19, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Green was born in Commerce, the son of the late Howard and Donnie Minish Green. Mr. Green was a carpenter.

Survivors include his wife, Willie Gayle Elrod, Commerce; daughters, Shawanna Green, Athens, and Shannon Barnes, Roanoke, Texas; son, Chas Green, Jefferson; brother, Amory Green, Commerce; four grandchildren, Cameron, Caleb, Trey, and Taylor; and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Brady.

Memorial services were held Sunday, January 21, from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Swayne Cochran and Tim Garrett officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.