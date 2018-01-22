Rufus Green (01-19-18)

COMMERCE - Rufus Lee Green, 67, died Friday, January 19, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Green was born in Commerce, the son of the late Howard and Donnie Minish Green. Mr. Green was a carpenter.
Survivors include his wife, Willie Gayle Elrod, Commerce; daughters, Shawanna Green, Athens, and Shannon Barnes, Roanoke, Texas; son, Chas Green, Jefferson; brother, Amory Green, Commerce; four grandchildren, Cameron, Caleb, Trey, and Taylor; and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Brady.
Memorial services were held Sunday, January 21, from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Swayne Cochran and Tim Garrett officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
