Lisa Anne Shrout (01-19-18)

Monday, January 22. 2018
Lisa Anne Shrout, 53, died January 19, 2018.

A native of Warner Robins, Ga., she was the daughter of the late William and Julia Martin Doolittle and was preceded in death by a grandson, Brayden Buchanan, and a niece, Wilma Samples Maxwell. Lisa was a devoted Army wife and a generous and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.

Survivors include her husband, Brian Shrout; children, Billy Joe (Mandy) Buchanan, Daniel Ray Buchanan, Matthew John (Lauren) Buchanan, Joshua Charles (Kayla) Buchanan; stepdaughter, Brittany Dawn Rice; two sisters, Teresa Samples and Laurie Bradberry; two brothers, Billy Doolittle and Mike Doolittle; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 23, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST. Interment will follow at Oconee Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Old Website

