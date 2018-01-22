BETHLEHEM - Michael “Mike” Alan Boyd II, 33, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2018.
Mr. Boyd was a native of Concord, N.C. With an entrepreneurial spirit, he opened Boyd Printing Company in 2002, where he remained active in his business until the time of his death. Mr. Boyd will be remembered for his love of children. He was an avid volunteer at the Winder YMCA as a soccer coach for 10 years, and was also a talented musician.
Survivors include his wife, Dannielle McLane Boyd, Bethlehem; sons, Prestin Boyd and Waylin Boyd, both of Bethlehem; father, Michael Boyd I, Pinehurst, N.C.; mother, Cindy Rose Boyd, Bethlehem; grandmother, Ellen Starnes, Pinehurst, N.C.; brothers, Steven “Todd” Rose and Jacob Boyd, both of Bethlehem; sister, Sarah Bailey, Lakeland, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Boyd will be held on Tuesday, January 23, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Monday evening, January 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
‘Mike’ Boyd (01-19-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry