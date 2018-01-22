Randall Dove (01-21-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, January 22. 2018
COLBERT - Randall Perry Dove, 44, died Sunday, January 21, 2018.

Randall was born in Athens, the son of Peggy Dove Hardigree and the late William Felton Dove.

Survivors in addition to his mother include brothers, Bill Dove, Shane Dove, and Chris (Mary) Dove; uncles, Crawford (Sarah) Dove, Ray Dove, Nelson (Margie) Dove, and Gene Bowen; niece, Heidi Dove; nephew, Brandon Dove; and several other extended family.

A memorial service for Randall will take place Wednesday, January 24, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, East.

Lord and Stephens Funeral home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.