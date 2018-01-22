Randall Dove (01-21-18)

COLBERT - Randall Perry Dove, 44, died Sunday, January 21, 2018.
Randall was born in Athens, the son of Peggy Dove Hardigree and the late William Felton Dove.
Survivors in addition to his mother include brothers, Bill Dove, Shane Dove, and Chris (Mary) Dove; uncles, Crawford (Sarah) Dove, Ray Dove, Nelson (Margie) Dove, and Gene Bowen; niece, Heidi Dove; nephew, Brandon Dove; and several other extended family.
A memorial service for Randall will take place Wednesday, January 24, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, East.
Lord and Stephens Funeral home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
