JEFFERSON - Mary Wills Morgan, 99, passed away on Monday, January 22, 2018.
Mrs. Morgan was born in Jackson County, the daughter of the late John W. and Pansy Matthews Wills. Mrs. Morgan was a lifelong member of the Galilee Christian Church and worked as a secretary in the legal and medical fields. She saw beauty in wildlife, trees and flowers and was an avid reader. Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Lee Morgan.
Survivors include special friends, Sue Tolbert and Barbara Dodd; niece, Jonell Wills Loggins; nephew, Johnny Wills; special sisters-in-law, Mary (Sis) Morgan Eberhart and Hazel Morgan; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 24, at 2 p.m. in the Galilee Christian Church with Minister Tom Plank and Minister Nick Vipperman officiating. The visitation will be held from 1:30 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24, prior to the service. The burial will follow in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Galilee Christian Church Building Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Mary Morgan (01-22-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry