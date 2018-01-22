‘Ted’ Wade (01-21-18)

HOSCHTON - Teddy Joe "Ted" Wade, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 21, 2018.
Ted was preceded in death by his father and mother, Paul F. and Pauline Wade of Corryton, Tenn.
Survivors include his loving, devoted wife, Elizabeth Jane; sons, Anthony C. "Tony" and Trevor N. (Christina) Wade; stepson, Kevin (Allison) Jones; brother, Ronald G. (Reta) Wade; grandchildren, Noah Wade, Dacey and Hayden Jones, Katelyn and Ashton Zeigler; great-grandson Lawson Jones; and two aunts and several nieces and nephews.
Ted courageously battled cancer for six years yet maintained an unbelievable attitude of optimism, hope and faith in God. Ted was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all. Ted attended Lincoln Memorial University and University of Tennessee. He enjoyed a 31-year career with AT&T, followed by 13 years with American Fujicura.
A member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Gainesville, Ted had a burning desire to reach the lost for Jesus Christ. He was a teacher/trainer of Evangelism Explosion International.
Funeral arrangements are visitation Wednesday January 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tom M. Wages Funeral Services in Snellville, and Thursday, January 25, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home with Dr. Scott Harris presiding. Interment will be at Eternals Hills Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, Snellville, is in charge of arrangements.
