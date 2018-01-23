Madelyn Jackson (01-21-18)

JEFFERSON – Madelyn Jones Jackson, 79, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2018, in Commerce.
Mrs. Jackson was born April 6, 1938, in Decatur, Ga., the daughter of the late Jerome P. and Mary Hoffman Jones. She was a retired teacher having taught at the Providence Academy Christian School and was a member of Academy Baptist Church. Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin “Bo” Jackson.
Survivors include three sons, Roy Herren, Griffin, Samuel Herren, Wilmington, N.C., and Timothy Herren, Atlanta; daughter, Christa Berryhill, Homer; sister, Jerelyn Hester, Winder; and 13 grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Thursday, January 25, from Academy Baptist Church with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Academy Baptist Church Thursday, January 25, from 9 until 11 a.m.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
