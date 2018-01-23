WRESTLING: Raiders finish fourth at Inferno Invitational

The Inferno Invitational at Elbert County was Madison County’s last tournament before this weekend’s Region 8 Tournament. Five Raiders placed in the top four to lead the team to a fourth-place finish out of 15 teams. Chapin High School from South Carolina won the tournament, Jackson County finished second and Woodmont (South Carolina) finished third.
Josh Kincaid finished first in the 113-weight class. This was the fourth first-place finish of the season for the freshman. Heath Sexton finished second at 126, Rowan Smith placed 3rd at 132, Jaxson Hoetzel placed 4th at 182, and Hamilton Cooper placed 4th at 220.
Kincaid started the tournament with a bye in the first round before winning three-straight matches by pin fall. He defeated Will Anderson of Chapin in the finals.
Sexton won three-straight matches to start the tournament. His first two came by pin fall and he advanced to the finals by defeating Chapin’s Josh Green via decision. He lost to Chase Pritchett of Franklin County in the finals by a major decision.
Smith opened the tournament with a pair of pin fall victories before losing to Chapin’s Mitchell O’Connor in the semi-finals. He went to the consolation bracket and defeated Jackson County’s Spencer Blake by a decision and pinned Cardinal Newman’s Luke Petit in the consolation finals to finish third.
Hoetzal had a bye in the first round and lost in the second round. He worked his way through the consolation bracket with a bye and two victories, but he lost in the consolation finals to the same wrestler who defeated him earlier; Hunter Dixon of Chapin.
Cooper started the day by pinning his first and second round opponents. But he lost in the semi-finals to Jackson County’s Devonte Stephens. That took him to the consolation semi-finals where he defeated East Hall’s Austin Hix. He then fell to Cameron Donald of Woodmont to settle for fourth place.
The Raiders will compete in the Region 8-AAAA Tournament this Saturday at St. Pius X. If Kincaid and company can replicate the success they had in Elberton, they should have a good say in Atlanta.
After the region tournament is the East Area Tournament in Jefferson on February 2-3. The AAAA State Tournament in the Infinite Energy Arena (formerly the Gwinnett Arena, Duluth) is on February 8-10.
