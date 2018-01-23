Judith Johnson (01-22-18)

HOSCHTON - Judith Whipple Johnson, 67, entered into rest Monday, January 22, 2018.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Birmingham, Ala., the daughter of the late Thomas L. Whipple and Loretta McCardle Whipple. She was of the Catholic denomination, was a member of the Jackson County Republican Party, the 9th Congressional District GOP Secretary, a Republican State Committee Member, and a member of the Republican Women’s Committee of Hall County. Mrs. Johnson was a graduate of Georgia State University, graduating with a Political Science Major, was a retired Senior Underwriter of the Hartford Insurance Company, and also had worked for the Norton Insurance Agency as Marketing Director and also the Travelers Insurance Company. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed traveling and loved to rescue dogs.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Johnson, Hoschton; daughter, Keri Johnson and her partner Robert, Durham, N.S.; sister, Jeanette Slawson and her husband John, Dacula; nephew, Tommy Lockart and his wife Ashley, Lawrenceville; niece, Torri Lockhart, Hackensack, N.J.; niece, Whitney Slawson-Herod, Naples, Fla.; and great nephew, Austin Lockhart, Charleston, S.C.
Memorial services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 25, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Congressman Doug Collins officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior and after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Judith Whipple Johnson to Georgia Breast Cancer Coalition Fund, 5456 Peachtree Blvd., Suite 432, Chamblee, Georgia 30341, or www.gabcc.org/.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
