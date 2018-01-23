JEFFERSON - Barry Dean Meacham, 56, entered into rest Friday, January 19, 2018.
Mr. Meacham was born in Ripley, Tenn., the son of Gilbert R. Meacham of Reno Nevada and the late Sylvia Joan Moore Meacham. Mr. Meacham was a Veteran of the United States Army, a member of The Pentecostals of Lawrenceville, a bus driver at First Pentecostal of Buford, and was a truck driver for AIM Trucking. Mr. Meacham was preceded in death by his grandmother, Montaine Moore.
Survivors in addition to his father include his wife, Cynthia Patrick Meacham, Jefferson; son, Joshua John Meacham and his wife Hillary, Hoschton; daughter, Ginny Marie Delapenha and her husband Kevin, Oakwood; nephew raised in the home, Matthew Scott Patrick, Steel, Mo.; grandchildren, Linley Reese Meacham, Alyssa Marie Delapenha, Ashton Mark Delapenha, and McClaire Elise Meacham; and nephew, Malachi Reid Patrick.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 27, at The Pentecostals of Lawrenceville with Pastor DeVon Mills and Pastor Tim Copeland officiating with burial to follow at 3 p.m. in Evans Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Church prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Barry Meacham (01-19-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry