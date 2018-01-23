Ramona Behrends Tyson (01-22-18)

August 30, 1957 - January 22, 2018
In life's tough moments, you can cry or you can choose to laugh. Ramona Rae Behrends Tyson preferred the latter. The Lord called her home on January 22, 2018, at 60 years old where she joins her parents, Raymond "Ray" and Joan "Jodie" (Catcott) Behrends.
Born on August 30, 1957, in Peoria, Ill., her family moved to Perry, Ga. when she was 16. She married Anthony "Tony" W. Tyson, on August 19, 1978, after completing her Bachelor of Art in English at the University of Georgia.
The next years of her life were devoted to being a wife and raising her four children in Portal, Ga. Travis and Brianna Hubbard Tyson, Kennesaw, Emily and Eric Zieser, Racine, Wisc., Justin and Casie Parrott Tyson, Danielsville, and Nathan and Megan Brannen Tyson, Tifton, Ga. Later, she would share her love of learning with students at Portal High School for 14 years.
Time spent with her siblings brought out her vivacious sense of humor: Susan Peterson of Las Cruces, NM, Doug Behrends of Venice, FL, and John (and Jamie) Behrends of Kennesaw, GA, and sister-in-law, Mary Behrends of Clarkesville, GA. She regularly pointed out her position as favorite (okay, and only) daughter-in-law to Willie and Barbara Tyson of Perry, GA and she kept family gatherings entertaining with Tony's sisters and their husbands: Reuben and Betsy Flanders of Waycross, GA and Edmond and Jody Strickland of Perry, GA.
The final years of her life were lived in the shadows of Alzheimer's disease - the woman who shared her life story through hilarious recollections of events, lost all her memories. She enjoyed her 11 grandchildren, but never realized who they were. Gabriela Zieser, Lilian Zieser, Avalee Tyson, Ellery Tyson, Makayla Zieser, Elam Tyson, Wyatt Tyson, Jensen Zieser, Gracie Tyson, Avett Tyson, and Holden Zieser loved their MoMo.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, January 26 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Athens East Chapel, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, with a graveside service to follow. The family will receive visitors Thursday, January 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the same location. Memorial donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or Georgia 4-H Foundation.
