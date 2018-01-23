BOYS BASKETBALL: Raiders fall short of an upset against no. 1 St. Pius X

A team with a losing record playing with freshmen and sophomores going against the no. 1 team in the state is supposed to be a mismatch. Madison County was supposed to just be another win for St. Pius X Tuesday night.
No one told that to the Red Raiders though. They played St. Pius close all game long and never allowed them to pull away. But Madison County just didn’t have enough in the end to pull off the upset. St. Pius escaped with a 63-57 victory.
“We just played the no. 1 team in the state to really a four-point game,” said head coach Tim Drake. “But a 63-57 loss to the no. 1 team in the state, I’m really proud. We were leading midway through the fourth, but the better team finished in the end. If anyone would have said that Madison County would play St. Pius that close, people would have laughed them off. They are resilient and they show a lot of character. In about 21 years of coaching, that’s about as proud of a team as I can be.”
Madison County (8-13, 1-6), a team that normally shoots poorly and struggles to score 50 points, were at their best Tuesday. Adam Betts lead the team with 26 points and Traveon Lattimore scored another 12 points.
“We’ve been telling Lattimore that we need him to be more aggressive and to go to the hole. I need him attacking more and not being afraid of contact. He was locked in tonight, more than he has been,” Drake said. “I told Metts tonight to just go play. I relaxed on him and realized he’s just a sophomore. I just wanted him to play and have fun. He’s going to be a good basketball player for us.”
Energy and physicality were the two biggest reasons why the game was close. Madison County out-hustled St. Pius for most of the night and certainly for all of the first half.
The biggest cause of Madison County’s inability to pull off the upset was St. Pius’ ability to shoot. The Red Raiders played solid on defense all night, but St. Pius still found points regardless of how many players were on them.
“They’re the best three-point shooting team in the region, probably the state,” Drake said. “They shot the ball well and they always do. There’s a reason why they play for state championships.”
The game began like most games for the Red Raiders. They scored early and kept the game within just a shot or two in the opening minutes. But all year, their offense went stagnant in the following minutes and teams ran away with a lead. They never allowed St. Pius to do that.
Madison County never trailed by more than two points in the first quarter and the game was tied 12-12 at the first break. The lead changed hands five times in the first quarter.
St. Pius couldn’t shake the Raiders at all early in the second quarter. Madison County eventually earned the lead and extended it to five points at one point.
St. Pius batted back though and took a 27-24 lead into halftime. They went into the break on an 8-0 run and extended it to a 17-1 run early in the third quarter. At that point, they led 36-25 and it looked like they would run away with the game.
But once again, Madison County fought back. They cut the score to 38-34 late in the third quarter, before St. Pius stretched it back to 42-36 going into the fourth quarter.
The Red Raiders then scored six-straight points to open the fourth and regain the lead. Both teams traded the lead for the next few minutes. But when St. Pius took a 51-50 lead, they didn’t give it up. Madison County kept the game close though and only trailed 61-57 with one-tenth of a second left on the clock, A foul was called and St, Pius added two more points to their total.
“We told them that we don’t want to be satisfied,” Drake said. “Every year we pull a couple of upsets we’re not supposed to. We did that once this year against Elbert, and I think we have another one in us.”
Madison County travels to Stephens County this Friday night for a rematch of a game that they lost by 14 points earlier this year. Tuesday, they travel to Oconee County.
