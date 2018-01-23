A lot was at stake Tuesday night for Madison County. They went in no. 1 in the region, but were hosting St. Pius X, the second-place team that they beat by just five points three weeks ago in Atlanta.
This game showed all the signs of being a tough battle and it lived up to the hype. Fortunately for Madison County though, they came out on top by the slender score of 46-43.
The 46 points were an unusually low score for Madison County who averaged 57.6 points per game heading into Tuesday night. That was because on an atrocious first half in which they only scored five points after the first quarter and 14 points in the entire first half.
“We came out flat,” said head coach Dan Lampe. “After a big win at Jefferson, you have to fight back. You can’t just think you’re the best team. You have to win, over and over again.”
The teams two leading scorers, Kayla McPherson and Jordan Bailey only combined for 17 points in the entire game and only three points in the first half.
But Madison County (16-5, 7-0) is more than just those two players. Role players like Sydney Armstrong and Ty Barnett stepped up with great defensive play and a few points to help keep the game close and eventually spawn a comeback.
“Even if they aren’t scoring, they’re playing great defense, getting loose balls, boxing out. It takes a team to win for sure,” Lampe said.
The real star of the game however was the senior point guard A’Dryanna Maxwell. She scored 19 points, 11 in the fourth quarter and she shot two free throws that cut St. Pius’ lead down to just one-point late in the final seconds. She showed that she’s still the leader despite McPherson and Bailey getting all the attention for their scoring.
“A’Dryanna played just out of her mind,” Lampe said. “She’s our point guard, our tempo, our pulse. We feed off of her, when she goes, we go. She had to go and win this one for us.”
Madison County just never had any success shooting in the first half and they let that get to them on both ends of the floor. St. Pius capitalized and led by as much as nine points late in the second quarter. But the Lady Raiders found some points in the final minute and cut the lead down to 24-20 at halftime.
That ended up being the start of a 14-2 run that persisted in the early moments of the third quarter. Barnett and Maxwell hit a pair of threes to tie the game. Maxwell hit another three to take the lead and McPherson rejoined the scoring effort with a runner to extend their first lead of the game to 27-22.
But St. Pius took a timeout and made some adjustments that led to them stealing the lead and running it up to 34-27 going into the fourth quarter.
“We were able to pick up a bit more pressure. Our energy wasn’t there tonight to start with,” Lampe said. “We had it a bit in the third quarter and we came back to take the lead, but then we relaxed a little bit.”
That’s when Maxwell began lighting up the scoreboard. She opened the fourth with another clutch three-pointer. McPherson and Bailey joined her to help tie the game and prevent St. Pius from taking a big lead again.
However, the Raiders fell behind by five points, 41-36, late in the game. But Maxwell turned it up one more time. She drove to the basket on the Raiders ensuing possession and drew a foul. She converted both free throws to cut the score to 41-38. She took a steal to the hoop later to cut it to 41-40. A foul call on the other end though, put St. Pius at the line with under a minute left and they extended the lead back to 43-40.
But still, Maxwell had more magic left in her. She drove to the basket one more time and converted both free throws again to trim the lead down to 43-42. The Red Raiders forced a turnover and McPherson provided her own magic with a drive very similar to Maxwell’s. She also drew a foul to get to the line with a chance to tie and take the lead with just 12 seconds remaining. She scored them both and the Red Raiders led 43-42.
A St. Pius player then beat the press after receiving the inbound pass. She drove all the way to the hoop and made a shot to retake the lead. But the referee on the baseline waved the points off and charged her with traveling. That prompted the Madison County student section to let her know that she let her team down.
It was as good as over with that blunder. Bailey got to the line with three seconds left and made both free throws to the end the game with a 46-43 victory.
The dramatic victory, gives the Red Raiders full control of Region 8-AAAA. They now have a two-game lead over St. Pius X with three games remaining. Madison County travels to Stephens County this Friday night. They defeated Stephens 68-40 at home just two weeks ago. They then travel to Oconee County next Tuesday. They obliterated Oconee 76-31 just under two weeks ago.
“Mathematically we may still be tied for first if we lost all three games. But we don’t want to think like that,” Lampe said. “But we have to build and get better in the half-court. They forced us into a half-court game tonight. We have to get better at half-court execution.”
After the game, some of the Madison County players showed their humility and maturity after the intense finish. McPherson recognized that she wasn’t at her best and talked about how she battled through her early woes.
“It was not my best game, and we were down a lot, but we had to hustle back and I had to get it out of my head. In basketball, you gave to have short-term memory. I got it out of my head and I kept on going. We were in the bonus, all we had to do was drive in, get the foul and knock down free throws, and I knocked them down,” McPherson said.
Bailey see’s the teams overall poor performance as a good thing. She thinks the game helped the team refocus on their goals and how to achieve them.
“I think it was a good awakening for us. It reminded us that we still have to work hard, we can’t just get comfortable. We weren’t getting calls and our shots weren’t dropping. It humbled us really,” Bailey said.
