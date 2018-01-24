Next meeting on land use update set for Feb. 12

A citizens committee is taking an in-depth look into how Banks County should plan for growth over the next 20 years. The group met several times in the past six months to continue providing input on the update of the Banks County Comprehensive Land Use Plan. Input was also taken from county residents.
The citizen’s advisory group will meet to review the suggestions. This meeting will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, at the Banks County Courthouse Annex. A meeting set for Jan. 8 was cancelled.
The Comprehensive Land Use Plan addresses issues such as public safety, education, housing, zoning and city-county cooperation.
The 2018 Comprehensive Land Use Plan Advisory Group members include: Todd Hubbard – Co-Chairman, Scott Ledford – Co-Chairman, Vicki Boling, CJ Farmer, Jody Goodroe, Bill Griffin, Julie Jackson, Brad McCook, Carissa M. McFaddin, Bobby Miller, Krysta Morrison, Kim Ledford, Russell G. Williams, Carol Williams, A.D. Smith and Ben Ramsey. An update of the county comprehensive land use plan is required by Georgia state law to be done every 10 years.
