The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is starting the hiring process for a new economic development staff member, President and CEO Jim Shaw said Friday.
The chamber board of directors held its monthly meeting Friday morning.
Shaw has been talking for most of the past year about expanding the role of a second economic developer.
The chamber board, the industrial development authority, Alliance for Economic Development and local governments have indicated support for expanding the job.
“The job is posted in the economic development world,” Shaw said Friday.
See the full story in the Jan. 24 issue of The Braselton News.
JC Chamber to start interviewing for economic developer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry