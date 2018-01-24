No one was injured after a Jackson County School System bus struck a house Wednesday morning.
According to a JCSS social media post, the driver of the South Jackson Elementary School bus said the accident occurred when the driver stopped to "attend to a sick child."
"...the bus rolled and struck the corner of a house," according to JCSS.
Six children were on the bus. None were injured. First responders checked on the students and their parents were notified. They were later taken to school.
"We are grateful to those who responded to the scene," wrote JCSS.
No one injured in bus accident Wednesday morning
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry