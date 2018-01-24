Jefferson council approves Hwy. 82 warehouse

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, January 24. 2018
Jefferson leaders have approved the annexation and rezoning of 41 acres along Hwy. 82 at I-85 for a 980,000 square-foot warehouse, removing one of the conditions placed on the project.
Both measures passed Monday with a unanimous vote from the Jefferson City Council. The 41 acres being annexed into the city will be combined with 30 acres already within the city limits.
The rezoning and annexation came with 11 conditions, but the council removed a condition limiting principal building coverage of no more than 35 percent. Per the developer’s request, the percentage was raised to 40.
See the full story in the Jan. 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.