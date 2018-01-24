Jefferson council approves Hwy. 82 warehouse

Jefferson leaders have approved the annexation and rezoning of 41 acres along Hwy. 82 at I-85 for a 980,000 square-foot warehouse, removing one of the conditions placed on the project.
Both measures passed Monday with a unanimous vote from the Jefferson City Council. The 41 acres being annexed into the city will be combined with 30 acres already within the city limits.
The rezoning and annexation came with 11 conditions, but the council removed a condition limiting principal building coverage of no more than 35 percent. Per the developer’s request, the percentage was raised to 40.
See the full story in the Jan. 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
