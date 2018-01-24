Former Jefferson student filed complaint over sexual violence allegations

A former student of the Jefferson City School System has a pending case before the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights alleging that the system didn’t do enough to protect her from another student who had raped her.
That’s according to a story published in last week’s Christian Science Monitor newspaper which pointed to the Jefferson case in a larger story about sexual violence among K-12 students and how school systems have responded.
According to the CSM story, the complaint against Jefferson was filed with the DOE in May 2016, under the federal Title IX law.
In the filing, the former student said that she was raped off-campus when she was a 7th Grader at Jefferson Middle School by a fellow student. The student didn’t report the rape to her parents or police until the fall of her 8th Grade year, according to the CSM.
The girl’s parents subsequently reported the matter to both school officials and local law enforcement. No criminal charges were filed against the alleged attacker.
In the DOE filing, the student claims her attacker harassed her at JMS and that the school system didn’t do enough to separate her from her attacker, or to stop the harassment. According to the CSM story, she continued as a student in the system until the second semester of 9th Grade at Jefferson High School when she left. She said school officials told her there was nothing they could do since no criminal charges had been filed against the boy. She is now a student at a private school, according to the article.
The victim’s family later found out about Title IX and hired a Colorado law firm that specializes in school violence to file the complaint with the US DOE. It is one of 156 cases the department is investigating, according to the CSM story.
