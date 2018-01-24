Basketball: Lady Knights miss opportunities for region win

Opportunities presented themselves for victory Tuesday night for the Bethlehem Christian Academy Lady Knights but they were unable to seize them.
As a result, The Heritage School took a 54-40 GISA Region 1-AAA win in a game which was notable for an incredibly high number of fouls whistled on both teams. Catherine Doolittle led BCA with 10 points while Callie Birt scored 8 and Olivia Morgan finished with 7.
Lady Knights coach Karen Parker studied the scorebook after the contest and quickly points out that her team missed 16 free throws and noted the difference in the game was 14.
“It was our game to win,” Parker said. “However, we missed way too many free throws and missed too many chances under the basket.”
The visiting Lady Hawks led 10-7 after the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime. The game was still in doubt after the third quarter as Heritage led 40-31.
Kaleigh Roseland added 6 points for BCA while Rebekah Doolittle scored five.
“I am still seeing us grow as a team,” Parker said. “We are still showing fight. Those are positives. I still think we should have won tonight. Hopefully we can learn from this game as we move forward.”
BCA jumped out to a 4-1 early lead on baskets by Rebekah Doolittle and Birt before Heritage evened the score on a three-point play. The Lady Hawks then went on a 6-3 run to close out the first quarter.
BCA (2-13, 1-5 region) will return to the court Friday against region foe Dominion Christian on the road at 6 p.m.
