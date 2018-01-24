Planners approve downtown housing

A large housing development proposed in downtown Braselton got the initial O.K. from town planners this week.
The Braselton Planning Commission approved Embry Real Estate Partners LLC’s rezoning and variance requests Monday. The Braselton Town Council will hold a second public hearing on Feb. 8, with a possible vote Feb. 12.
Embry requests annexation of 63 acres off Davis Street behind the old cotton gin. Developers plan a “Traditional Neighborhood Development” at the site with 236 residential units.
Much of the property will be developed with detached cottage/craftsman style residences. Thirty-five townhomes are also planned and developers may pursue a work/live special use to allow residents to operate home offices out of the townhomes.
The land is within walking distance of the downtown retail area and developers say the project is aimed to feed businesses in downtown Braselton. Jeff Pruitt, who spoke for the application, emphasized the connectivity and walkability of the property to the downtown area.
The project had one opponent Monday night. Braselton resident Art Finley wasn’t particularly opposed to the annexation/rezoning of the property.
“That sounds like a good idea,” he said. “I know we want a lot more rooftops around our Town of Braselton.”
Finley was more concerned with a list of variances requested by developers.
“It appears to me that Embry does not really seek a rezoning to a TND, but wants to specify what they want to build and doesn’t give a d**n about what the town’s zoning specifies,” he said.
Finley specifically cited Embry’s request to allow a slab foundation and to increase its allowed front-facing garages from 10-percent to 50-percent. Developers requested several additional variances concerning the mix of housing types, mix of lot sizes, minimum heated square footages, alley access, sidewalk placement, paths and street network.
“They’ve taken just about every restriction that would add quality and livability to the neighborhood and asked for relief from that restriction,” Finley said.
But developers argued an alternative foundation would drive up the price and deter “empty nesters” and “young families” from moving to downtown.
Planning director Kevin Keller agreed the variances are appropriate.
Several justifications for the variances were cited among Keller and the commission including: Changes in the construction industry in recent years; the topography of the property; and the lack of interest at the site.
Keller said until Embry’s proposal, no other developers were interested in pursuing a TND at the site.
