Controversial warehouse tabled

BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, January 24. 2018
After a lively public hearing with standing-room-only opposition, the Braselton Planning Commission voted to table a massive warehouse project off Josh Pirkle Road.
Adair Realty is requesting annexation/rezoning of 390 acres with plans to construct 2.86 million square feet of warehouse space among four buildings.
Read more about that hearing in the Jan. 31 issue of The Braselton News.
