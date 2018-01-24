WRESTLING: Panthers take second at Elbert County, ready for area

Jackson County warmed up for the area tournament with a runner-up finish Saturday at Elbert County.
The 4-AAA traditional tournament is this Friday and Saturday at Morgan County.
“I think this was a great tournament to get us back into the individual mindset,” Jackson County coach Jason Powers said. “We had another individual tourney cancelled in December, so this was our first individual test since the Panther (Invitational). I’m proud of the kids and how they performed. It was a great step to getting to where we need to be as a traditional team.”
At Elbert County, the Panthers placed second out of 14 teams on the strength of three first-place finishers and three second-place finishers.
Joey Sosebee (106), Ben Gilbreath (145) and Jonathan Fountain (285) all won their respective weight classes, while Tyler Sosebee (160), Jon Koning (195) and Devonte Stephens (220) placed second in their respective brackets.
