Franklin County's year-long domination of opponents — both region and non-region — continued Tuesday night as Jackson County fell to the 22-0 Lions 59-16.
The Panthers (5-14, 0-6) will travel to Hart County Friday (7 p.m.), host Monroe Area Saturday (6 p.m.) and travel to Morgan County Tuesday (6 p.m.).
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. routed by undefeated Franklin Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry