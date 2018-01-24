GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. routed by undefeated Franklin Co.

Wednesday, January 24. 2018
Franklin County's year-long domination of opponents — both region and non-region — continued Tuesday night as Jackson County fell to the 22-0 Lions 59-16.
The Panthers (5-14, 0-6) will travel to Hart County Friday (7 p.m.), host Monroe Area Saturday (6 p.m.) and travel to Morgan County Tuesday (6 p.m.).
Old Website

