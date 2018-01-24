BOYS' BASKETBALL: JCCHS coach displeased with effort in Franklin Co. loss

Jackson County fell 71-52 to Franklin County Tuesday behind a less-than-stellar effort according to coach Chuck Butler.
The Panthers (3-16, 0-6) saw a seven-point first-quarter deficit grow to 21 points by halftime. Jackson County trailed 56-32 after three quarters.
"Overall, I was displeased with our effort," Butler said. "We knew that Franklin would press and play physical, but we didn't match their intensity. We tell our guys that 'the game honors toughness.' Usually, if you play more tough and physical you get the calls, momentum swings your way and you can try to start dictating how the game will be played. Unfortunately, the game played out that way but in Franklin's favor."
Kalib Clinton led Jackson County with 15 points. Cameron Shaw added nine points and Cedric Zimmer finished with six.
"We had miscues in execution espcially on defense and breaking their pressure but even if you execute flawlessly with no effort you won't be successful," Butler said. "I understand it is tough for our guys struggling through a disappointing season but you can always learn and display the culture you want to be known for."
The Panthers will travel to Hart County Friday (7 p.m.) and then host Monroe Area Saturday (6 p.m.) before hitting the road again to take on top-ranked Morgan County Tuesday (6 p.m.).
