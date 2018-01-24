GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls trounce North Oconee

The Jefferson girls' basketball team enjoyed another lopsided win in region play, beating North Oconee 60-36 Tuesday at home. The win followed a 30-point rout of Stephens County one night earlier.
McKenzie Tyler led Jefferson against North Oconee with 12 points. Jazmin Allen added 11 points, and Mariah Starks added eight.
The Dragons travel to Oconee County Friday (7 p.m.) and St. Pius X Tuesday (6 p.m.)
