BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson disposes of North Oconee

The Jefferson boys' basketball team held North Oconee to seven first-half points in cruising to a 57-23 win Tuesday night at home.
The Dragons (15-7), who led 28-7 at intermission, improved to 6-1 in region play. They remain in second place in Region 8-AAAA behind St. Pius X. Jefferson has won 13 of its last 15 games.
Donsha Gaither scored 16 points to pace the Dragons, whose starters playing sparingly in the second half. Jasper Gibson added 12 points.
Jefferson returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. on the road against Oconee County, followed by a Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) showdown at St. Pius X.
