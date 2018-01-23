BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons hold on as Gibson scores 41

Jefferson’s Jasper Gibson had a career night shooting the ball Monday — and the Dragons needed nearly all of it.
Gibson scored 41 points, including a 23-point first quarter barrage, as Jefferson held off Stephens County in a 75-72 home region win.
The Dragons (14-7, 5-1) built a 23-point halftime lead and watched it evaporate before salvaging the victory in the final minute.
“I’m very proud of the way — even though we did a lot of stuff wrong — I was proud of the way that we were able to finish that game,” Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said.
The Dragons held Stephens County off the scoreboard for the final 1:10 to win for the 12th time in 14 games.
The victory also improved Jefferson’s region record to 5-1 as it — as of Monday night — trailed region-leading St. Pius X by just one game.
