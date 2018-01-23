WRESTLING: Jefferson wins middle school state dual title

Jefferson doesn’t just win state wrestling titles at the high school level.
The Dragon middle school program, which feeds the most historically successful program in the state, won the state duals title Jan. 6 at Woodland High School in Cartersville. The team downed Carrollton (61-24) and Trion (47-36) before beating Clear Creek, which feeds Gilmer County High School, 45-36 for the championship.
“Our team wrestled very well and with a ton of grit,” head coach Lucas Redd said. “We had to battle back from being down in both the semis and the finals due to some forfeits we had to give.”
Wrestlers going unbeaten in the tournament were Davis Dollar (94 pounds), Creed Thomas (110), Luke Cochran (139), Grant Hamilton (147) and Tyler Belin (180).
“Again, I’m super proud of all the guys on our team,” Redd said. “Dual state includes all wrestlers, even the guys in the practice room that are working hard to get better and challenging the starters. Everyone has a part in this and I know these guys are proud to bring a state championship back to their middle school.”
The state duals championship ended the middle school team’s season since there is no traditional tournament for the middle school level.
