SWIMMING: Panthers take seventh at region meet

The Jackson County swimming and diving team finished seventh at its region meet in Dalton Saturday.
Kayla Sheppard placed fifth in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley, and Emily Giles grabbed fifth in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle and seventh in the 50-yard freestyle. Others with top-10 showings were Kallie Weaver, who took ninth in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly and Cassie Jones who placed ninth in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle.
The state meet is Feb. 1-3 at Georgia Tech.
