SWIMMING: Panthers take seventh at region meet

Tuesday, January 23. 2018
The Jackson County swimming and diving team finished seventh at its region meet in Dalton Saturday.
Kayla Sheppard placed fifth in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley, and Emily Giles grabbed fifth in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle and seventh in the 50-yard freestyle. Others with top-10 showings were Kallie Weaver, who took ninth in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly and Cassie Jones who placed ninth in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle.
The state meet is Feb. 1-3 at Georgia Tech.
