FOOTBALL: Jefferson QB commits to Tusculum College

Jefferson quarterback Bryce Moore, who won back his starting job this past season and nearly threw for 2,000 yards, plans to play football next season at Tusculum College.
Moore announced through his Twitter account that he had committed to the NCAA Division II private school located in Tusculum, Tenn.
“I am committed to Tusculum College! Blessed to have the opportunity and blessed with the coaches, brothers, family, and friends that have helped me get here,” Moore wrote on Jan. 20. “Excited for the future! #pioneerup.”
Moore who was replaced as Jefferson’s starting quarter back after the third game of the 2016 season, re-emerged as a senior. He started all 13 games, throwing for 1,941 yards at a 61.0 percent completion rate with 22 touchdowns in leading the Dragons to the state quarterfinals.
Moore, who had a 22-6 career record as a starter, was a first-team all-region selection for 8-AAAA. He also represented Jefferson in the FCA all-star game.
