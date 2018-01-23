FOOTBALL: Dragons’ all-state lineman commits to Reinhardt University

Jefferson first-team all-state offensive lineman Logan Garner has committed to Reinhardt University, a private NAIA school in Waleska.
“So thankful for this opportunity,” Garner said via his Twitter account on Jan. 18. “I’d like to thank my teammates, coaches, and parents for helping me get to where I am today!!”
Garner graded out at 88 percent for the year along the offensive line for the Dragons. He started 13 games at center for an offense that tallied over 4,800 total yards and scored 60 touchdowns.
Garner was voted as a first-team offensive lineman for Class AAAA by the Georgia Sportswriters Association. He was a first-team all-region selection for 8-AAAA and represented Jefferson in the FCA all-star game.
