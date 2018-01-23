GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Coach expresses concerns in 30-pt. win

Jefferson bounced back from a disappointing region loss with a 30-point win, but Jason Gibson wasn’t necessarily a happy coach afterward.
The Dragons (14-6, 3-3) blitzed region foe Stephens County 70-40 at home Monday following a 16-point loss to Madison County Friday. The victory wasn’t as sharp as Gibson would have liked, however.
“I don’t think we played very good. I know the final score was like that,” Gibson said, referring to the 30-point margin of victory, “but I was very disappointed with how we played in the first half.”
McKenzie Ulmer, one of four Dragons to score in double figures, led Jefferson with 12 points. Allianne Clark added 11 points, while McKenzie Tyner and Jazmin Allen both finished with 10.
The Dragons’ 70 points were a season high.
“The scoreboard is not the standard, and I tried to explain that to the kids,” Gibson said. “Playing this way later on the year is going to send you packing home early and that’s not what we’re looking for.”
