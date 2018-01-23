Commerce Lady Tigers’ head coach Brad Puckett called last Friday’s shooting performance at Hebron Christian Academy as “cold” as the team has shot in several games.
Put it together with Hebron’s on-fire performance at times during the game and the result didn’t turn out good for the Lady Tigers (6-14, 2-6 Region 8-A) as the team lost 64-42.
“Nothing against (Hebron) but they were banking 3-pointers,” Puckett said. “They even banked one in from half court at one point.
“When you have a night like that you kind of sit back and scratch your head and just figure out where to go from there.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 24 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers look to get back on track
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry