BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers still seeking 3rd win of season

The Commerce High School boys’ basketball team has been close to securing its third win of the season.
Since the team’s Jan. 12 loss to Tallulah Falls, 94-82, the Tigers have lost three more games by less than double digits and one game by 11 points.
Last Friday at Hebron Christian, the Tigers (2-18, 0-10 Region 8-A) had their opportunities to secure win No. 3. As first-year head coach Russ Gregg put it, the answer is simple, the team has to “learn how to win.”
“We’ve been giving (games) away with four minutes left, three minutes left,” he said. “(Friday night) we waited until a minute left.
“I thought we made some key turnovers down the stretch, but you know what? The effort is there.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 24 edition of The Jackson Herald.
