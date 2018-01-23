BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers still seeking 3rd win of season

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Tuesday, January 23. 2018
The Commerce High School boys’ basketball team has been close to securing its third win of the season.
Since the team’s Jan. 12 loss to Tallulah Falls, 94-82, the Tigers have lost three more games by less than double digits and one game by 11 points.
Last Friday at Hebron Christian, the Tigers (2-18, 0-10 Region 8-A) had their opportunities to secure win No. 3. As first-year head coach Russ Gregg put it, the answer is simple, the team has to “learn how to win.”
“We’ve been giving (games) away with four minutes left, three minutes left,” he said. “(Friday night) we waited until a minute left.
“I thought we made some key turnovers down the stretch, but you know what? The effort is there.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 24 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.