The Jackson County girls’ basketball team made Saturday night’s game with Prince Avenue exciting at the end. But it just lacked the fire power to keep up with Prince Avenue’s offense.
The Panthers lost to the Wolverines 59-46 and trailed the entire game. They made a short comeback in the fourth quarter, but were never able to get within eight points of tying.
“Prince Avenue is a great program; they’re no. 1 in their region,” said head coach Monty McClure. “I thought they shot the ball very well. They’re a fairly athletic team but we didn’t make enough shots to win to be honest. If we can’t hold a team under 50, we’re going to have a hard time winning.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 24 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: JCCHS comeback falls short vs. Prince
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry