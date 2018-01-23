The East Jackson boys’ basketball team dropped a region contest with Hart County, and a lack of focus was the main culprit according to its coach.
The Eagles (13-8) lost 59-40 on the road Friday, falling to 3-3 in Region 8-AAA play.
“Hart County came out and was ready to compete,” coach David Akin said. “We did not match their intensity and that put us in a hole. We missed a lot of free throws and layups, which tells me we were not focused and ready to play.”
Tay Howard led East Jackson with 17 points. Makayl Rakestraw added nine points.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 24 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles unable to match Hart’s intensity
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry