BOYS' BASKETBALL: Young Panthers can’t keep pace with Prince Avenue

With the emergence of Kalib Clinton and now transfer Cameron Shaw, Jackson County has switched to a much different lineup with a shallower bench. The youth and inexperience of playing together showed, but their energy and talent also showed in a loss to Prince Avenue Saturday night.
Shaw scored 17 points and Clinton put up 13 points and 10 boards, Chase Daniel added 14 points. But it wasn’t enough to defeat Prince Avenue, who won 62-52.
“I thought the guys responded to the challenges,” said head coach Chuck Butler. “We challenged them at the beginning of the game to make sure they didn’t turn the ball over a lot, because turnovers have been killing us. And we wanted a better defensive effort. We told them if they did those two things that they would be there with a chance to win in the end. They [Prince Avenue] made some changes at the end and I think that showed our inexperience in close games because when they switched defenses we had two quick turnovers to stretch it out at the end.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 24 edition of The Jackson Herald.
