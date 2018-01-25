Ruth Sorrow (01-24-18)

Ruth E. Sorrow, 92, passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

Born in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Fields and Lola M. Epps Fields and widow of the late Harold F. Sorrow. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Fannie Lord, Norene Holcomb and Sara Nell Carithers; and brothers, Cecil Fields and Cleo Fields.

Survivors include a son, Tommy and wife Diane Sorrow, Winder; a daughter Deborah and husband Keith Reynolds, Nicholson; grandchildren, Ricky Sorrow, Jefferson, Jennifer and husband Tony Henderson, Dacula, and Bryan and his wife Sara Reynolds, Nicholson; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Nolan Sorrow, Jefferson, Nash Henderson, Whiteville, N.C., Lauren and Brett Henderson, Dacula, and Karly Reynolds, Nicholson; sister, Lyvader Fields McKie, Comer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 27, at 3 p.m. at Meadow Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Sorrow’s grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Avery Place Assisted Living and Kindred Hospice for their loving care and dedication to their residents and patients.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 6158 Highway 191, Comer, GA 30629.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
