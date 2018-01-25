WRESTLING: BC travels to Elbert Co. for traditional area tournament

Earlier this month, the Banks County High School team missed out on the GHSA state duals by finishing third in the area duals.
With the season shifting to the individual side, the Leopards are looking to find redemption in Elbert County this Friday and Saturday at the Class AA area traditional tournament. The top-four finishers from each weight class will qualify for the Class AA state sectionals next weekend.
Over the last week, head coach Kasey Hanley believes this is the best his team has wrestled all season. Three wrestlers took first place at the Tri-State Tournament at Rabun County on Saturday: Evan Clark (106 pounds), Anthony Cruz (126) and Terrance Walker (195). Five wrestlers also placed third: Kobe Westmoreland, Matthew Bain, Josh Stapleton, Jesus Lara and Charley Bagwell. The Leopards finished second as a team in the tournament.
As of right now, the wrestlers are competing with more confidence, Hanley added.
“They are finally moving into the weight classes that they should have been in all year,” he said. “I think that extra confidence has shown in the past (two) weeks.”
What will be the recipe to wrestlers getting past the area this weekend?
“We just have to keep wrestling hard,” Hanley explained. “Keep the focus on the process, instead of the outcome.”
