Bunt McLocklin (01-25-18)

STATHAM - Bunt McLocklin, 85, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Mr. McLocklin was a native of Barrow County. He served the United States faithfully in the Army. He was a member of Statham First Baptist Church having served as a Deacon and Sunday School Director. Mr. McLocklin retired from the USDA as an Inspector.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Nell Kennedy McLocklin; son, Wayne (Melanie) McLocklin; daughter, Joan (James) Skinner; sister, Odanious Lackey; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Bunt McLocklin will be held on Sunday, January 28, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. Gordon Thornton and Pastor Jack Thomas officiating. Burial will follow the service at the McLocklin family cemetery in Statham. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday evening, January 27, 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
